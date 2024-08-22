Warming trend begins in Chicago with highs in the 90s by the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A warming trend begins in the Chicago area.

Thursday morning will start out chilly before highs reach the low 80s. Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the day.

A partly cloudy day is ahead Friday with highs in the low 80s.

By the weekend, temperatures climb to the 90s with high humidity and feels-like temperatures over 100 degrees.

Heat and humidity may fuel isolated thunderstorms locally, starting on Saturday.