Warming trend begins in Chicago with highs in the 90s by the weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) — A warming trend begins in the Chicago area.
Thursday morning will start out chilly before highs reach the low 80s. Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the day.
A partly cloudy day is ahead Friday with highs in the low 80s.
By the weekend, temperatures climb to the 90s with high humidity and feels-like temperatures over 100 degrees.
Heat and humidity may fuel isolated thunderstorms locally, starting on Saturday.