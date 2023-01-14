First Alert Weather: Warming trend ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A quiet weekend with a warming trend as we head into the new week.
Today we're going to reach a high of 38 degrees but things get warmer by Sunday.
The MLK holiday on Monday will be rainy but mild. Rain chances remain early on Tuesday.
Stats
Norm- 31
Yesterday- 36
Today- 36
Sunup- 7:18am
Forecast
Today- Partly cloudy with a high of 38.
Sunday- Mostly cloudy skies and breezy. Warmer. High of 45.
Monday- Rainy and mild. 49.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.