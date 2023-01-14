First Alert Weather: Warming trend ahead

First Alert Weather: Warmer temps return by end of weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A quiet weekend with a warming trend as we head into the new week.

Today we're going to reach a high of 38 degrees but things get warmer by Sunday.

The MLK holiday on Monday will be rainy but mild. Rain chances remain early on Tuesday.

Stats

Norm- 31

Yesterday- 36

Today- 36

Sunup- 7:18am

Forecast

Today- Partly cloudy with a high of 38.

Sunday- Mostly cloudy skies and breezy. Warmer. High of 45.

Monday- Rainy and mild. 49.