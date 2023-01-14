Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Warming trend ahead

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Warmer temps return by end of weekend
First Alert Weather: Warmer temps return by end of weekend 02:16

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A quiet weekend with a warming trend as we head into the new week. 

todays-planner-1-14.png
CBS News Chicago
high-temps-1-14.png
CBS News Chicago

Today we're going to reach a high of 38 degrees but things get warmer by Sunday. 

day-planner-tomrrow-1-14.png
CBS News Chicago
high-temps-tomorrow-1-14.png
CBS News Chicago

The MLK holiday on Monday will be rainy but mild. Rain chances remain early on Tuesday.

7-day-1-14.png
CBS News Chicago

Stats

Norm- 31

Yesterday- 36

Today- 36

Sunup- 7:18am

Forecast

Today- Partly cloudy with a high of 38.

Sunday- Mostly cloudy skies and breezy. Warmer. High of 45.

Monday- Rainy and mild. 49. 

Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on January 14, 2023 / 6:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.