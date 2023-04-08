First Alert Weather: Trend of warmer weather continues this holiday weekend

First Alert Weather: Nice weekend with warmer week to follow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You just couldn't ask for a nicer weekend at the start of April - with a great week to follow!

Sunshine today and on Easter with temperatures running above the norm. It will be cooler near the lake.

By midweek, temps in the 60s climb into the 70s. Very warm for this time of the year. With the nice temps, all the rain we've had, you'll see your thunderstorm-manufactured nitrogen-fed grass really start to pop!

Stats

Normal- 56

Friday- 49

Today- 62

Sunrise- 6:23am

Sunset- 7:25pm

Forecast

Today- Sunshine with a high of 62 but cooler near the lake.

Tonight- Clear skies and 41.

Sunday- Sunny and warmer. 66. Cooler lakeside