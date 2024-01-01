Volunteers helping migrants in Chicago talk about successes of past year, challenges ahead

Volunteers describe how they're giving back as we enter third year of Chicago's migrant crisis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we have turned the calendar to 2024, Chicago's migrant crisis is entering its third year.

Volunteers who help the new arrivals in our area spoke to CBS 2's Marybel González Monday night, reflecting on the successes they have seen – and the many challenges ahead.

For volunteers Phillip Watson and Adrianna Grimaldo – both of Jesus Chicago – the New Year's holiday was spent giving back.

"It may be New Year's Day to a lot of other people. But to us, more than anything, it's just another Monday," said volunteer Philip Watson. "This is what we do every single Monday."

They handed out food, toys, and clothing at a migrant shelter at 21st and Halsted streets in the Pilsen neighborhood – the same one where a 5-year-old migrant boy died a few weeks ago due to an illness.

"What better day to be out there than January 1st to serve the community; to start the year off right?" said Grimaldo. "We're here just to show them that we're with them, and they're not alone."

The need for help has only grown with the number of new arrivals. The shelter in Pilsen is one of nearly 30 housing thousands of migrants.

With more buses arriving every single day, city leaders say we are at a tipping point.

"This is really an urgent call for government to take leadership on the matter," said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th).

City leaders are calling for federal funding, and for coordination on arrivals. In November, the City of Chicago passed an ordinance restricting where and when buses carrying migrants may arrive – under penalty of the buses being impounded upon violations.

To bypass such protocols, the State of Texas is now sending migrants in chartered planes. Over the weekend, one such plane - carrying 350 passengers – landed in Rockford, and the migrants onboard were sent to Chicago.

Migrants are also being dropped off in the Chicago suburbs. On New Year's Day, migrants arrived at the Metra station in west suburban Hinsdale, and were rerouted to Chicago for shelter.

The increasing numbers of arriving migrants have failed to keep up with the number of work permits issued.

As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, sources said only 284 asylum seekers in Chicago have gotten work permits, and 279 have received their Social Security card. That's about 1%.

Worse, city data suggests applications did not start processing until the week of Nov. 9.

City leaders point to work permits as a long-term solution to help up resources and shelters.

"It is essential and critical that we do that by investing in people," said Ald. Sigcho-Lopez.