Grief, anger at vigil for 5-year-old boy who died this week at Chicago migrant shelter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Chicago's West Side Wednesday night, strangers stood together to honor a life that ended too soon.

Candles lit up a street in Pilsen in memory of 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero, who died at a nearby migrant shelter in the community. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a crowd is looking for answers – and change – following his death.

Hundreds showed up at the vigil – not just to express their condolences, but also to express anger. They are calling Jean Carlos' death a predictable one, and are demanding changes so it does not happen to another migrant in care of the City of Chicago.

The vigil was held just steps from the migrant shelter at 21st and Halsted streets.

"Somebody lost their baby," said Deztinee Geiger, "and it was due to the fact, to me, because things are not being regulated properly - it's just the most tragic thing that can happen, when you expected to have a better life."

Candles and yellow and red roses surrounded Jean Carlos' photograph – an image that to advocates has become symbolic of the migrant crisis in Chicago.

"I'm here following the death of a child," said Britt Hodgdon, an advocate and volunteer, "but we've been here a long time."





Jean Carlos died Monday after falling ill. The cause of his death remained under investigation as of Wednesday night, but the city has said it was not due to an infectious disease.

The case amplified the concerns of advocates who have been asking the city for transparency on protocols inside the shelters thar are un by Favorite Healthcare Staffing, a private agency.

"We want to hear the Mayor's office say that they are going to create a grievance process that is communicated to people inside the shelter," said Hodgdon. "How can people complain when things get unsafe?"

A man named Jonathan from Venezuela said at the vigil that he was staying at the Pilsen shelter three months ago. He said he left after only two weeks because of crowded conditions – and how he felt he was being treated inside.

The vigil drew condolences from hundreds – and also the goodwill of volunteers.

Harry and Yolanda Pena lead the Life Impacters Foundation, and have been hosing migrants. Some of them came out to help pass out to winter clothes to families now staying at the Pilsen shelter.

"We want to support in a positive way, and as well to give back," said Yolanda Pena. "So we brought a van full of coats."

Advocates Wednesday night also called for more medical training inside the shelters so staff and migrants know what to do in the case of an emergency.

We did reach out to Favorite Healthcare Staffing for comment, but had not heard back late Wednesday.