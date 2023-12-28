Ald. Brian Hopkins says migrant crisis in Chicago is 'unsustainable'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mexican immigration officials have started clearing tents along the Rio Grande River – just as U.S. officials met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to discuss the border crisis.

Migrants are now crossing the U.S. border in record numbers and Congress has been unable to reach a consensus on funding border security.

U.S. officials say they are working with Mexico to limit the number of people trying to come in.

On Thursday, Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) weighed in on how he believes the migrant crisis is affecting the city of Chicago.

"We're seeing communities destabilized. We're seeing an influx of new residents who simply don't have a place to reside," Hopkins said on CNN. "The impact of the local shelters is having a detrimental effect on the quality of life for local residents. We're seeing crime go up, property values go down. It's creating a political crisis – as well as stress between communities – and it's simply unsustainable."

Hopkins' comments came just a day after Mayor Brandon Johnson was joined in a virtual meeting by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston – and all issued a plea for more help from the federal government to deal with the migrant crisis.

"Without significant intervention from the federal government, this mission will not be sustained," Johnson said Wednesday.

Hopkins said help from the federal government is imperative.

Meanwhile, the Village of Elburn – about 50 miles southwest of Chicago – is the latest municipality to pass an ordinance regarding migrant buses.

Earlier this month, a bus showed up unannounced in Elburn. The village said the incident used up all its police resources at the time.

The new ordinance requires prior approval and five days' notice for a bus to come in. It also requires background checks for passengers over 18, and only allows one bus per operator, per day.

There is a $750 fine if the rules are not followed.