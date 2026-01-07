Witness video shows moments leading up to ICE fatal shooting in south Minneapolis

Witness video gathered by WCCO shows the moments before an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot a woman in south Minneapolis.

The shooting happened on 34th Street and Portland Avenue. Witnesses told WCCO that whistles sounded to alert neighbors of ICE's presence at about 9:30 a.m.

According to video taken by Trevor Heitkamb at the scene, a woman in a maroon Honda Pilot was partly blocking Portland Avenue with her car. An ICE agent was walking behind the vehicle and circled around to the passenger side.

Two agents then parked their silver pickup truck and got out, walking towards the Honda driver. The video then shows the woman putting her car into reverse.

Video from Heitkamb shows the Honda then starting to drive forward, and three shots are heard. The car drives off for a few dozen feet before crashing into another car on the other side of the street.

The agent who had circled around the passenger side can be seen on the driver's side, returning his gun to his holster. Video shows him then walking towards the crash, as the other agents are shown walking away.

"The agent who fired the weapon was on the opposite side of the car to me," Heitkamb told CNN, describing what he saw.

After the crash, he said he saw a "passenger exit the vehicle."

"They were crying and their face was covered in blood. The agents on the scene were shouting, 'No pulse, no pulse,'" Heitkamb said.

Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security's assistant secretary for public affairs, said the ICE officer was "fearing for his life," and "fired defensive shots."

Minnesota leaders, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, pushed back on McLaughlin's claims.

"Don't believe this propaganda machine," Walz said. "The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice."

Frey called the federal officials' narrative "bull***t."