2 charged in mail theft at Uptown apartment building

Two men were charged after a mail theft was reported at an apartment building in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood on Monday.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Jasmine Larkin, 38, and Eddie Boykin, 45, were arrested in the 1100 block of West Winona Street and charged with felony counts of burglary.

USPS said Larkin and Boykin were identified as the suspects who forced open the service doors of an apartment complex and stole mail and packages.

Officials said they had tools used to open the boxes and multiple bags containing stolen mail.

Officials said additional charges are possible amid the ongoing investigation.