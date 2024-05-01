Pro-Palestinian protesters at University of Chicago, DePaul meet with school administrations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pro-Palestinian encampments have grown at the University of Chicago campus in Hyde Park.

On Wednesday, student activists at the U of C were joined by Chicago Public Schools students—who marched and held a protest of their own.

On the third day of the demonstration on the Main Quad at UChicago, A protester said a small group of university students met with the administration.

"It was not a negotiation, but more so meeting about concerns that they have about the structure of the encampment," said UChicago student Amira Sohail, "and it's progress."

The protesters' demands for the university continue to be divestment from companies and institutions that support or conduct business with the Israeli military, as well as disclosure of where the U of C is spending its money.

"I wouldn't underestimate the lengths to which students are willing to go for longevity, and just meeting their goals," said Sohail. "We have enough supplies to stay for a really long time, so until those goals are met, I really don't consider—I don't imagine that anyone will succumb to any kind of intimidation."

The protests have drawn support.

"It's really inspiring, I have to say," said Alireza Doostdar, an associate professor of Islamic Studies and the Anthropology of Religion at the University of Chicago Divinity School and the College. "It's young people who have a very high level of political consciousness, you know, taking a stand on a question that touches them deeply."

But while the protest has remained peaceful, it has also faced some criticism. David Goldenberg is with the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish advocacy group.

"The university has admitted this encampment is completely in violation of university policies and protocols," Goldenberg said.

Meanwhile at DePaul University, student protesters late Wednesday were also in talks with the university after several people took part in the encampment overnight.

DePaul said it is meeting with "other student leaders on campus who are not part of the encampment to ensure many voices are heard in this process."