Pro-Palestinian tent encampment comes to University of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Students at the University of Chicago became the latest Monday to set up a tenant encampment on their campus as they protest in support of pro-Palestinian causes.

The encampment was set up on the Main Quad – centered north of just Swift Hall. The students joined a nationwide movement calling for immediate divestment from countries profiting from Israeli business amid the war in Gaza.

"We see that our university is invested in Boeing, in General Dynamics, in Raytheon – all these big weapons contractors that are funding the bombs that are hitting Gazan families," said student organizer Andrew Basta, who was citing an on-campus investigation by the Chicago Maroon student newspaper.

More than three dozen tents were already up by noon. They included a library, a media tent, and even a medical statement.

Those taking part in the protest itself, organizers said, reflect the diverse student body on campus.

"This movement has so many Jewish voices, so to call this antisemitic is to erase all the Jewish people who are organizing on this campus," said Eman Abdehhadi, a professor in the Department of Comparative Human Development.

"What they are calling for is the liberation of the Palestinian people," said Alireza Doostdar, a professor at the Divinity School. "I don't know why the notion of liberation should be threatening to anybody."

As the demonstration grew, organizers said they expect agitators taking issue with their cause – whom they encouraged students not to engage.

In one encounter that already took place Monday, a man who is known by students as an instigator arrived at the camp site attempting to film students and antagonize the group – leading the students to create a barrier blocking him from filming.

University officials: Tent encampment is not acceptable

University of Chicago President Paul Alivisatos issued a message to members of the university community on Monday, warning that while the university values free expression - including the expression of ideas that may cause discomfort for some – a tent encampment on the Main Quad is not acceptable.

"The general principle we will abide by is to provide the greatest leeway possible for free expression, even expression of viewpoints that some find deeply offensive. We only will intervene when what might have been an exercise of free expression blocks the learning or expression of others or that meaningfully disrupts the functioning or safety of the University.," Alivisatos wrote. "These are our principles. They are clear."

Alivisatos noted that during the winter quarter this academic year, featured a massive Palestinian flag made up of thousands of tiny colored flags on the Main Quad – with signage saying, "Honor the Martyrs."

"While this protest and accompanying message were offensive to many, there was no question that it was an exercise of free expression. It stood for weeks until the end of the approved time, at which point the student group removed it, making way for others to express their views in that space as they might see fit," he wrote. "This example should make it clear that we approach the issue with no discrimination against the viewpoints of those participating in this encampment. We adhere to viewpoint neutrality rigorously."

But back in November, students and faculty undertook an occupation of Rosenwald Hall – which houses classrooms and administrative offices. This, he wrote, was not acceptable.

"That was a clear disruption of the learning of others and of the normal functioning of the University. After repeated warnings, the protesters were arrested and released. They are subject now to the University's disciplinary process, which is still pending," Alivisatos wrote. "In short, when expression becomes disruption, we act decisively to protect the learning environment of students and the functioning of the University against genuinely disruptive protesters."

Alivisatos wrote that setting up an encampment is not acceptable either, writing that it "clearly violates policies against building structures on campus without prior approval and against overnight sleeping on campus."

"I believe the protesters should also consider that an encampment, with all the etymological connections of the word to military origins, is a way of using force of a kind rather than reason to persuade others," he wrote. "For a short period of time, however, the impact of a modest encampment does not differ so much from a conventional rally or march. Given the importance of the expressive rights of our students, we may allow an encampment to remain for a short time despite the obvious violations of policy—but those violating university policy should expect to face disciplinary consequences."

Alivisatos wrote that the impact of an encampment is dependent on how disruptive it becomes. He wrote that violence or harassment will not be tolerated, and added that the longer the encampment stands, the more police and public safety resources will be diverted away from keeping the community safe.

Dean of students Michele Rasmussen also issued a message – likewise emphasizing the value of free expression at the U of C, but also emphasizing that protests may not "jeopardize public safety, disrupt the University's operations, or involve the destruction of property." She wrote that setting up tents on the Quad without prior approval, as the protesters did in this case, is also a violation of university policy and will result in disciplinary action.

"We recognize that there is a wide range of views in the University community, including debates about how to respond to protests," Rasmussen wrote. "We will continue working to balance the University's deep commitment to free expression and open discourse with the need to uphold safety and carry on the vital work being done across the University every day."

Pro-Palestinian tent encampments persist at campuses around country

Pro-Palestinian tent encampments have been popping up at university campuses around the country over the past few weeks – in some instances bringing tension and prompting arrests.

At Columbia University in New York City Monday, pro-Palestinian protesters refused Monday to comply with a deadline to leave a tent encampment. The students were warned they would be suspended if they didn't pack up the nearly two-week-old encampment on the main lawn of the campus in Upper Manhattan by 2 p.m. Eastern time.

Last week, as a consequence of the protests, classes at Columbia switched to remote learning for the rest of the semester "to deescalate the rancor and give us all a chance to consider next steps." Monday was the last day of classes on campus there.

Meanwhile, Jewish students filed a class-action lawsuit against Columbia on Monday, alleging it has failed to keep them safe and is in violation of the Civil Rights Act. They argue the university needs to ban students and "outside agitators" who incite violence.

More than 100 people have been arrested at Columbia University in New York since similar protests began there.

More than 100 protesters were arrested at New York University last week, and police said demonstrators threw objects, including bottles, at officers during the arrests.

At Indiana University in Bloomington on Saturday, state troopers in riot gear stormed into an encampment, clashing with protesters who refused to leave.

At Emerson College last week, 108 people were arrested as police cleared out a pro-Palestinian protest encampment.

Police arrested more than 100 demonstrators at Northeastern University in Boston on Saturday. Dozens more were arrested at Emory University in Atlanta and at Ohio State.

Police arrested 45 protesters at Yale University last week after the demonstrators repeatedly refused to disperse voluntarily.

Police arrested 93 people at the University of Southern California last week after many protesters refused repeated orders to disperse after setting up an encampment on the Los Angeles campus.

At UCLA, fights broke Sunday out between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel supporters after a barrier meant to separate the dueling groups of demonstrators was breached.

At Northwestern University, President Michael Schill announced Monday that an agreement had been reached with the students who set up a protest encampment his past Thursday on Deering Lawn on the Evanston Campus.

Under the agreement—announced by Northwestern President Michael Schill, Provost Kathleen Hagerty, and Vice President for Student Affairs Susan Davis—the protests on Deering Meadow will be allowed to continue through the end of spring quarter classes on June 1. However, only one aid tent may remain mounted, and the others must all be taken down.

The agreement at Northwestern also included provisions for examining the university's investments, and for giving support to Muslim, Arab, and Palestinian students.

Protests last week also spread to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Demonstrators took over the streets of Champaign Thursday night, accusing the university of funding weapons used against Palestinians. U of I protesters also tried entering an administration building.

Other universities that have seen on-campus protests over the past week have included, but have not been limited to, the University of California, Berkeley; California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt; the University of Michigan; the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; Case Western Reserve University; the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; the University of Washington; the University of Georgia, George Washington University; Virginia Tech; the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Tufts University.