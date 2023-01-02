Watch CBS News
Shots fired outside Mariano's in Ukrainian Village

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a Mariano's store near Damen and Chicago in Ukrainian Village. 

Just after 5:30 Sunday evening, a man was loading items into his car when someone drove up and started shooting. 

Fortunately, the victim was not hurt and only his vehicle was damaged. 

Less than two weeks ago on Dec. 19, there was a deadly shooting outside that same Mariano's. 

Investigators say the 37-year-old victim was sitting in his car when two suspects pulled up in another vehicle, stepped out and opened fire. 

That shooting is also still under investigation. 

First published on January 2, 2023 / 12:17 AM

