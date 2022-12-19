Chicago shooting outside West Town Mariano's leaves man dead
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and killed on Monday in a parking garage outside of the Mariano's store in the West Town neighborhood.
The 27-year-old victim was sitting in a car in the parking garage of the store in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when an unknown car approached, according to Chicago police.
Two unknown male suspects exited the car, produced guns and fired shots at the victim.
The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Chopper 2 spotted the police activity on the rooftop of the parking garage where squad cars surrounded a car riddled with bullets.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
