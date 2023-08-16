University of Chicago agrees to pay $13.5M in financial aid lawsuit

UChicago to pay $13.5M in financial aid price-fixing conspiracy

UChicago to pay $13.5M in financial aid price-fixing conspiracy

UChicago to pay $13.5M in financial aid price-fixing conspiracy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The University of Chicago has agreed to pay $13.5 million to settle a lawsuit claiming it conspired with other elite schools to restrict financial aid.

The lawsuit accused 17 schools - including UChicago and Northwestern - of participating in a "price-fixing conspiracy" that artificially inflated tuition costs for students receiving financial aid.

The school is the first school to reach a settlement. It still needs approval from the courts.

UChicago maintains it did nothing wrong.