Trump "working on papers" to withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities, including Chicago

Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
President Trump said Thursday he is "working on papers" to withhold federal funding to U.S. sanctuary cities, including Chicago.

In a Thursday morning post to his Truth Social account, Mr. Trump wrote, "No more Sanctuary Cities! They protect the Criminals, not the Victims. They are disgracing our Country, and are being mocked all over the World. Working on papers to withhold all Federal Funding for any City or State that allows these Death Traps to exist!!!"

Early in his second term, Trump turned his ire toward Chicago and other sanctuary cities. His pick for border czar, Tom Homan, warned Chicago in January that it would be "ground zero" for mass deportations once Trump took office. Homan warned the Trump administration would flood Chicago with ICE agents "looking for criminals and gang members."

Chicago adopted its Welcoming City Ordinance decades ago. The ordinance prohibits Chicago police from cooperating with federal authorities in any immigration enforcement orders. The city is, however, required to help ICE whenever the agency presents a judicial criminal warrant for arrest.

The city council recently blocked an effort by some of the council's more conservative alders to water down the ordinance and allow CPD to work with federal immigration agencies in cases where undocumented immigrants have been arrested or convicted of certain crimes.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also recently testified before the House Oversight Committee on Chicago's sanctuary city status. He and other U.S. mayors called to testify proudly defended their sanctuary city status, arguing they have an obligation to protect everyone in their cities regardless of immigration status. 

"Chicago is and always has been a proud city of immigrants. Generations of new arrivals, including the descendants of the enslaved during the Great Migration, created a vibrant city where one in five residents is foreign-born," Johnson said at the March hearing.

Johnson said Chicago's Welcoming City Ordinance helps promote trust and cooperation between police and immigrant communities by reducing fears of deportations.

More broadly, the Illinois TRUST Act, enacted in 2017, restricts the ability of local law enforcement statewide to participate in federal immigration enforcement. 

