Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addresses teachers' negotiations, sanctuary city testimony in D.C.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson talked with CBS News Chicago on Tuesday about a whole host of topics — from schools to his future.

The mayor had a few eyebrow-raising comments.

Earlier this month, the U.S. House Oversight Committee asked Mayor Johnson to testify on the city's immigration policies, along with Mayor Michelle Wu of Boston, Mayor Mike Johnston of Denver, and Mayor Eric Adams of New York City.

As they testified, the mayors were left with a warning from U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Florida), who said she was going to refer them all to the U.S. Department of Justice for criminal investigation.

CBS News Chicago obtained the letter Luna sent to the DOJ letter which read in part:

"Chicago's 'Welcoming City Ordinance,' and Cook County's 'Policy for Responding to ICE Detainers' under Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration raises significant concerns regarding compliance with federal immigration laws. I urge the Department of Justice to investigate these potential crimes."

CBS News Chicago asked Mayor Johnson if anything had come of that threat.

"Good question. I'm not sure if anything has come from that," Mayor Johnson said. "I'll make sure that our corporate counsel responds."

Late Tuesday, the Mayor's office went on to confirm that the Department of Justice has not reached out to the city or the mayor.

Meanwhile, there is still no teachers' strike on the horizon. But after 11 months of negotiating a new deal, Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates sent a note to Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez — saying the lack of a deal precipitates a disruption.

The mayor, a CTU member "on leave," framed the stalemate this way: "There are individuals that are not working in good faith on behalf on the expectations that the people of Chicago have."

Though not naming names, Mayor Johnson also had fresh criticism for Martinez. The mayor said Chicagoans trust his own vision for public schools.

Chicagoans are now voting for members of the Board of Education. While the Chicago Public Schools remain a part of City Hall oversight for now, that will not be the case much longer.

Meanwhile, CBS Chicago also asked where his head was in running again, and the field that may be filling up to challenge him if he does.

"I mean personally, I don't know why anybody would even try to run against me," said Johnson.

This was not a formal announcement that he's running again, but a sure sign that he sees himself the frontrunner.

Johnson has just over two years left in office.