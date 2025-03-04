After days of prep, Mayor Johnson to testify on Capitol Hill about Chicago immigration policy

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will testify on Capitol Hill Wednesday about Chicago's immigration policy and sanctuary city status.

The House Oversight Committee asked Mayor Johnson to testify, along with the mayors of Boston, Denver, and New York.

The mayor spent three days preparing for the exchange, and six members of his team came to Washington. Over the course of the preparations, the members of the mayor's team played the roles of members of the House committee.

Some of the staunchest House conservatives are on the committee — including Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), and Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado).

CBS News Chicago is told members of the committee were coached by the White House on how to get out of their comfort zones, akin to how university presidents fumbled in late 2023 as they were questioned about their responses to rising antisemitism after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel sparked protests. The hearings lead to changes at top universities in the U.S.

On the other side of the ledger, Mayor Johnson has received input from the likes of former mayors Lori Lightfoot and Rahm Emanuel, and former U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan.

They gave Johnson three basic pieces of advice — the first being that there is no winning in the hearing, as Republicans control the federal government, and a very conservative House committee has called the mayor to testify. The goal, the advisers said, is for the mayor to try to come out unscathed.

Johnson was also advised to ask why Congress has not done more to stop the flow of guns to Chicago, and really to try to keep his thoughts to two or three ideas and not to go astray from those ideas.

While there is no upside to be won in Washington on Johnson's visit, there would have been a downside if he had not accepted the invitation.

Johnson's testimony begins at 10 a.m. Eastern, 9 a.m. Central time.