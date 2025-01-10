Chicago Transit Authority to sign nearly $2 billion funding agreement for Red Line extension project

CTA to sign nearly $2 billion funding agreement for Red Line extension project

CHICAGO (CBS) — The CTA will sign a nearly $2 billion funding agreement with the federal government Friday morning for the five-mile extension project for the Red Line.

The transit agency will formally lock in federal money for the project.

The idea is to do this before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, paving the way for the addition of the Far South Side to move forward.

The CTA plans to extend the service for five and a half miles from its current end at 95th Street to 130th Street. Four new stations would be built at 103rd, 111th, Michigan and 116th, and 130th near the Bishop Ford Freeway.

Construction is slated to start later this year and be completed in 2030.

The nearly $2 billion federal grant will be key to moving the project forward.

It had been promised to the CTA, but no formal agreement was signed. That put the CTA under pressure to finalize the agreement before the administration change later this month and jeopardized the promised money.

The project, which has been in the works for more than 50 years, could mean a big investment for the Far South Side.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and Sen. Dick Durbin plan to attend Friday's signing ceremony at the House of Hope church.