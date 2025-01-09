Pair of burglars target Trinity Pub in Chicago's Norwood Park overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pair of burglars targeted a pub early Thursday morning in Norwood Park.

Chicago police said two unknown males prided open the door to the Trinity Pub just before 3 a.m. in the 5900 block of N. Northwest Highway.

The burglars entered the businesses, taking items and money from inside, before leaving the scene and heading northwest through an alley.

As of Thursday, no one is in custody.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.