Trey Mancini another new veteran looking to fit in with Chicago Cubs

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) – Thursday was Day 2 for pitchers and catchers at Spring Training for both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.

After spending a decade with one organization, Trey Mancini is on his third team in less than a year. Originally an Oriole, he was dealt at the deadline last season and won a championship with the Houston Astros.

Now, he's bringing championship vibes to the Cubs. CBS 2 Sports Director Marshall Harris has more from Arizona.

Mancini watched as the Cubs supercharged their roster with new faces like Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, Tucker Barnhart, among others, before finally joining the North Siders himself.

"Who wouldn't want to be [a Cub]?" he said. "It's such a historic franchise. It's a team from guys who I've known that have played here, they say it's just an incredible place to play. The organization treats you so well. Even before I came here, I remember talking to my wife and I was saying 'Wow the Cubs are definitely making some moves, making some signings.' So it was exciting to kind of come in at the end there and be another addition."

Mancini is expected to be in the lineup at designated hitter, first base and in the outfield. He didn't sound too concerned with battling for playing time after averaging 24 homeruns a year over the last five seasons.

"If you hit well, there's going to be a spot for you," he said. "I learned that early on in my career in Baltimore. I was a first baseman my entire life, never played outfield, except for when I was 9 or 10 years old, I think was the last time. But I learned how to play outfield kind of on the fly. I know from experience the more good players, veteran players with experience, the more success you can accumulate, the better."

At White Sox camp, a big question this spring is how the bullpen shakes out with closer Liam Hendriks' status up in the air. General Manager Rick Hahn said Hendriks is in good spirits as he receives treatment for non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Garrett Crochet should be back from Tommy John surgery in May and there are options for new manager Pedro Grifol, like Kendall Graveman and Reynaldo Lopez among others.