Former MVP Cody Bellinger looks to get back on track with Cubs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cubs continue to introduce their free-agent additions – now including former MVP Cody Bellinger.

Bellinger is in on a one-year, $17.5 million deal.

Bellinger, who is still only 27, has crashed hard since being named MVP in 2019 and winning the World Series in 2020. He's slashed .193/.256/.355 the last two seasons, including .201/.265/.389 in 550 plate appearances in 2022. Bellinger remains an elite defensive center fielder, but he simply stopped hitting last year. The Cubs will try to get his bat back on track in 2023.

"You can't change the past, but you can learn from it. I think that there were definitely injuries involved, and you know, your body wasn't moving how it used to," Bellinger said. "You know, looking forward where I'm at right now, and feeling really good, really confident and strong – and I'm looking forward to it."

We'll hear from another new Cub, shortstop Dansby Swanson, on Wednesday.