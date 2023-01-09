White Sox closer Liam Hendriks diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Baseball players report to spring training in just a little over a month, but White Sox closer Liam Hendriks won't be with the team when it reports to Arizona.

Hendriks announced Sunday on Instagram that he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He will begin cancer treatment Monday and says he is confident he will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible.

The three-time all-star has saved 75 games over the last two seasons for the White Sox. Hendriks has played 12 seasons in the bigs, including the last two for the Sox.

He's entering the final year of a three-year, $54 million deal.

The White Sox say they don't plan to have an update on Hendriks' playing status prior to opening day at the very earliest.