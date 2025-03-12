Will the "Blood Worm Moon" eclipse be visible in the Chicago area Thursday night?

Across the night sky on Thursday, March 13, into Friday, March 13, we will be greeted with a total lunar eclipse . It's being referred to as the "Blood Worm Moon ."

The March full moon is always known as the "Worm Moon." The nickname may have come from the earthworms typically found as spring nears, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

If you miss this total lunar eclipse, the next visible total lunar eclipse in Chicago will be a year from now in March 2026.

CBS

When will totality happen in Chicago? Will the weather hold out there?

Totality is when the moon is completely covered by Earth's shadow. Think about it as a chunk of the moon is being blocked out by Earth's shadow. Totality will last for about an hour. In Central time totality will hit at 12:26 a.m. until 2:31 a.m. on March 14.

Most of the United States will get to see this event, as long as the clouds stay away.

In Chicago, it looks likely to have a partly cloudy sky the night of Thursday into Friday. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team for updates on the weather forecast.

Will the moon have a reddish tint to it?

Yes, hues of red and orange will illuminate the moon. This will be visible to see from a telescope or the naked eye as long as weather conditions are good for viewing and you are away from city lights.

The moon will showcase different shades of red and orange during a total lunar eclipse depending on the amount of dust particles, water droplets, the way the light is traveled, reflected, and scattered in the atmosphere.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse is when the earth aligns itself between the sun and the moon. The earth then casts a shadow on the moon's surface.

contributed to this report.