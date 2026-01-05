Gov. Tim Walz drops out of 2026 gubernatorial race

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he is dropping his reelection campaign amid increased criticism over his handling of fraud in the state.

Walz initially announced his run for a third term as governor in September, but says he reevaluated the decision over the holidays.

"I came to the conclusion that I can't give a political campaign my all. Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can't spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences," he said. "So I've decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work."

He made his announcement Monday morning ahead of a new conference scheduled for 11 a.m.

What: Gov. Tim Walz holds news conference after announcing he will not seek reelection.

When: 11 a.m. CT

The two-term Democrat and former vice presidential candidate has faced scrutiny in the last several months over his handling of Medicaid fraud, which has cost the state as much as $9 billion, according to a top prosecutor. Walz has stated that his administration is taking aggressive measures to prevent future fraud.

Walz has also been the target of attacks by President Trump. On Thanksgiving, Mr. Trump used a slur for people with intellectual disabilities to describe Walz on his Truth Social platform. During a media availability Sunday, Trump called Walz "a very stupid, low-IQ governor."

Over the weekend, Mr. Trump reposted a conspiracy theory video alleging Walz was behind the political assassination of Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman.

Hortman, Walz's close friend and political ally, was slain in her home alongside her husband on June 14. The man accused of killing the two of them, as well as injuring state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, faces several federal charges, including two counts of murder.

Walz decried the president's post, calling it "dangerous, depraved behavior."

During his tenure, he made several progressive victories, including passing legislation for universal free school meals, legalizing the use of recreational marijuana, and creating a state program for paid family and medical leave.

