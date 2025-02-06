Thornton Township, Illinois fires Tiffany Henyard's boyfriend, another employee

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- The Thornton Township Board on Thursday fired two township employees after a brawl that broke out at the last township board meeting last week.

One of the workers the trustees fired was Kamal Woods, the boyfriend of Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard. Woods ran the youth township program.

Also fired was William Moore, also a Henyard ally.

Woods and Moore were both suspended for work performance before the township brawl. Many had questioned what kind of work Woods and Moore ever did for Thornton Township.

Woods, Henyard's boyfriend, was also at the center of the Thornton Township Board of Trustees' agenda the night of the brawl. The newest trustee, Stephanie Wiedeman, made a motion to put both Woods and Moore on administrative leave, which was approved.

The brawl started after the public comments portion of the township board meeting a week ago Tuesday night. The last to offer public comments was Jedidiah Brown, who made a lengthy harangue directed at Henyard that ended with his calling Henyard a "b****."

Before Brown could get back to his seat, Henyard's allies — including her boyfriend, Kamal Woods — confronted Brown. At that point, punches went flying.

Several men joined the tussle, where people threw punches and started kicking. Security then tried separating the men.

Meanwhile, witnesses said Henyard — who was seated at a table at the front of the room with the board of trustees — ran toward the tussle. It was unclear whether Henyard was trying to break up the fight or to get involved herself, but she did lose a shoe and was thrown to the floor.

Henyard, who also serves as mayor of Dolton, did not attend the meeting Thursday. She also did not attend a Dolton Village Board meeting earlier this week.