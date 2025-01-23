Tiffany Henyard will stay off ballot for Thornton Township, Illinois supervisor, judge rules

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Embattled Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard will stay off the April 1 ballot to elect a new supervisor, as a judge dismissed a lawsuit she filed.

Last month, a Democratic Party Caucus for Thornton Township resulted in Henyard being left off the ballot for reelection. Instead, Illinois state Sen. Napoleon Harris, who also serves as the Thornton Township Democratic committeeman, was to have his name on the ballot as the Democratic candidate for Thornton Township Supervisor.

The caucus was the first time in 30 years that the Thornton Township Democrats have used such a gathering to determine who will be on the ballot. How it was handled, according to Henyard, was "illegal" and went on to sue.

Henyard alleged in her complaint that she was qualified to participate and be nominated as a candidate for supervisor on the ballot, and that Harris' actions prevented that from happening. Henyard called for a declaration that the caucus was null and void and for a new caucus to be held, according to a ruling Thursday by Cook County Circuit Court Judge Caroline Moreland ruled Thursday.

Harris and the Democrats of Thornton Township moved to have the lawsuit dismissed. Judge Moreland ruled that because the deadline had long passed for any objections to be filed against the nominations from the caucus, Henyard's complaint would indeed be dismissed.

The only way Harris can get on the ballot now is if voters write her in.