Third lawsuit filed over Northwestern football hazing scandal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A third former Northwestern University football player is suing over the program's hazing scandal.

All three have accused the school, former head coach Pat Fitzgerald, and other officials of not preventing hazing, intervening in the tradition, or protecting students from acts that were illegal and often sexual in nature.

All three lawsuits have been filed in Cook County Circuit Court by attorneys Patrick Salvi II and Parker Stinar. All three players involved in the lawsuits have filed as "John Doe" plaintiffs to protect their privacy.

"These student athletes committed to Northwestern to play varsity sports at a Big 10 school. Athletes who worked their entire lives for that honor, and their families, were promised they would receive a world class education and have the opportunity to develop their skills in a safe environment. But when they arrived and were subjected to this abuse, it was not easy for them to 'just speak up,'" Salvi said in a statement. "We have learned through our investigation thus far that those who have expressed concern were subjected to being benched, retaliated against and suppressed. Our clients are coming forward with their stories now because they want to see institutional change so future generations don't have to suffer what they experienced. We are likely just scratching the surface as to how widespread this misconduct was throughout Northwestern's athletic department. As more athletes come forward with their cases, we promise to honor any anonymity requested by claimants who contact our firm."

A Northwestern spokesperson said the university doesn't comment on pending litigation, but has announced a series of steps in the wake of the hazing scandal, including monitoring of the football locker room, anti-hazing training, and establishment of an online reporting tool for complaints.