Former Northwestern football player details 'systemically toxic' culture in program

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – A former Northwestern football player is speaking out about the environment on the field and in the locker room in the wake of the firing of head coach Pat Fitzgerald after an investigation into hazing allegations within the program.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar was in Evanston trying to get more answers from Northwestern officials.

Students CBS 2 spoke to said they want to hear directly from Northwestern's athletic director and president, who declined requests to appear on camera. So CBS 2 went looking for them.

There was no answer at Schill's house. Nobody from the administration offices cared to speak either.

But the voice of former Northwestern football player Ramon Diaz Jr. is speaking volumes.

"The culture is systemically toxic, and I think people don't want to acknowledge that," Diaz said.

He's now a clinical psychologist but was an offensive lineman for the Wildcats from 2004 to 2009. He outlined a culture of racism in the football program, one where other so-called teammates shaved the words "Cinco de Mayo" into the back of his head.

Diaz said he was also hazed in sexually explicit ways.

"I never felt like the option to say 'no' was available to me," he said.

Schill said in a statement explaining his decision to fire Fitzgerald: "The hazing included forced participation, nudity, and sexualized acts of a degrading nature, in clear violation of Northwestern policies and values."

Fitzgerald released a statement that read in part, "I had no knowledge whatsoever of any form of hazing within the Northwestern football program."

"I think enough is enough," Diaz said. "I think things needed to stop."

Diaz said his experiences at Northwestern influenced his decision to become a psychologist. CBS 2 has yet to hear from anyone from the university on camera.