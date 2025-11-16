Texas National Guard members to leave Illinois, official confirms

The Texas National Guard is leaving Illinois after being activated and sent, but never deployed.

A National Guard defense official from the U.S. Northern Command confirmed Sunday that all 200 Texas National Guard members now in Illinois will be leaving in the coming days.

The Illinois National Guard remains activated at this time, but the Texas National Guard is returning to Texas, the official said.

The Texas National Guard members arrived in Illinois in early October. They were stationed at the U.S. Army Reserve Training Center in Elwood, near Joliet, about 50 miles southwest of Chicago.

The National Guard troops from Texas were originally brought to protect federal immigration agents and facilities. But a federal judge blocked a National Guard deployment to the Chicago area pending a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, and so the Texas troops were never deployed.

It was not clear what would happen next with the Elwood training center now that the National Guard members are leaving.

Meanwhile, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Cmdr. Gregory Bovino has left Chicago for North Carolina. The man who has led the Chicago immigration crackdown Operation Midway Blitz left the city Thursday, CBS News confirmed the following day.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security also closed its command center at Naval Station Great Lakes in the northern suburbs.

While Bovino has now left Chicago, Operation Midway Blitz is not over, according to sources. Some CBP agents are expected to stay in Chicago and the surrounding area.