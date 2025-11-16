Border Patrol commander has left Chicago, but some communities remain on edge

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Cmdr. Gregory Bovino has left Chicago for North Carolina, but communities on Chicago have nevertheless remained on high alert since he departed.

The man who has led Operation Midway Blitz left the city Thursday, CBS News confirmed the following day. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security also closed its command center at Naval Station Great Lakes in the northern suburbs.

CNN confirmed the Texas National Guard members who have been in Illinois are also expected to return home soon.

Meanwhile, a federal immigration operation has begun to unfold in North Carolina. Videos circulating there show U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents using some of the same aggressive tactics that were used in Chicago for months.

"They're definitely nervous, definitely concerned," said Little Village Community Council President Baltazar Enriquez.

Enriquez said he has been in contact with people in Charlotte, sharing his experience confronting federal agents.

"We are talking to our brothers and sisters over in North Carolina, in Charlotte, and letting them know the tactics that we used, the methods that we used, what worked what didn't work," Enriquez said.

Enriquez said his group has already sent hundreds of whistles to Charlotte, a tool used in Chicago to alert people of the presence of Border Patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

But Enriquez said such tools will still be needed in Chicago.

While Bovino has now left Chicago, Operation Midway Blitz is not over, according to sources. Some CBP agents are expected to stay in Chicago and the surrounding area.

"We're still seeing operatives in Little Village, we're still patrolling the neighborhood," he said.

Enriquez said while he is glad to see some DHS resources leave, he said people in Chicago are still defending their communities.

"Because we know they're coming back, and we know they're still going to be here in Chicago," he said.

As for the federal civil cases dealing with use of force by federal agents, conditions at the ICE processing facility in the west Chicago suburb of Broadview, and deployment of the National Guard, they all continue. A judge in the use-of-force case this week said parties hope to set a trial date in March, but legal experts said there may be challenges that could delay that timeline.