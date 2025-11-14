Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino leaves Chicago for North Carolina

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino has left Chicago for Charlotte, North Carolina, after two months of controversial enhanced immigration operations.

CBS News has confirmed the man who has led Operation Midway Blitz left the city Thursday.

Bovino's arrival in Chicago toward the beginning of the enhanced immigration operations led to a fast increase in the number of CBP agents deployed on the streets to make immigration arrests, as well as a swift escalation in use of force against civilians and protesters.

Soon after he took the helm, CBP agents were seen deploying tear gas on residential neighborhood streets, near schools and against civilians.

Those actions put Bovino and CBP at the center of a federal use of force lawsuit, testimony in open court and several hours of depositions. Last week, Judge Sara Ellis issued a preliminary injunction against federal immigration agents over the use of force in Operation Midway Blitz, and set sharply stricter limits on what force can be used and when.

He has also been criticized by local and national elected officials for his use of force and disregard for court orders.

While Bovino has now left Chicago, Operation Midway Blitz is not over, according to sources. Some CBP agents are expected to stay in Chicago and the surrounding area.