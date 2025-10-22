Federal judge expected to block National Guard deployment in Illinois for another 30 days

A federal judge is expected to sign off on an order Wednesday morning that will keep Illinois National Guard troops off duty for at least another month.

The decision stems from a legal battle between the state and the Trump Administration over who has the power to deploy troops.

A hearing is set for 9 a.m., and it comes as the White House agrees to extend a federal block to keep Illinois National Guard troops from deploying while the Supreme Court weighs in.

Two weeks ago, District Judge April Perry temporarily blocked President Trump's order to federalize 300 Illinois National Guard troops. The administration argued deployment was needed to protect federal agents and property as protests continued.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul pushed back, saying the president can't use military force in the civilian sector without clear authority.

The Justice Department has agreed to keep that order in place for 30 more days until the nation's highest court decides whether the president can override the governor's order.

A federal judge in Chicago is expected to formalize that decision on Wednesday. However, the Supreme Court has not indicated when it will rule on the case.