Teen shot during robbery in West Ridge; second incident involving scooter-riding gunman over weekend

Teen shot by robber on scooter in West Ridge neighborhood

Teen shot by robber on scooter in West Ridge neighborhood

Teen shot by robber on scooter in West Ridge neighborhood

A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting near a North Side soccer field and playground over the weekend.

Chicago police are looking for the gunman who fired shots while on a scooter.

Officers were dispatched to Stone Scholastic Academy on Sunday in the 2100 block of West Granville Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood, around 5:15 p.m., where the victim, a 17-year-old boy, had multiple gunshot wounds.

He was missing some key belongings, including a cellphone and a backpack.

Officers searched for the robbery suspect by blocking off Granville Avenue, which caused Sharon Neumann's moving truck to be rerouted.

"I heard the sirens, and I heard the ambulance coming," she said.

As details started to come in, a realization.

"I'm talking to my friend who was helping me to do the moving. He said, 'Oh my goodness, that was my friend. That was my friend that got shot," Neumann said.

The gunman's method of transportation is eerily similar to another crime on the Near North Side from a few days ago.

Police say a 40-year-old man was sitting in a parked car on Scott Street near Division on Friday night when an armed scooter rider rolled up and shot him in the leg. That victim was last listed in serious condition.

As for the young man near the soccer field, Neumann's friend said he is doing OK.

"He's come out of surgery. He's fine. They said he's ok. It looks like everything's going to be alright," she said.

Administrators for the Stone Scholastic Academy said all of their "students are safe."

The principal sent parents a letter promising police support at arrival and dismissal every day this week during summer programming as a precaution.

"There's always people here. It's nice. I don't understand it. Some guy just decided he needed something and give it to me or else I'm going to shoot you. So, he did," Neumann said.

It is believed that a soccer game was going on at the time of the shooting, but it's unclear if the game had anything to do with the shooting.

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th Ward) and CPD said the case is being investigated as a robbery.

As of Monday. There is no one in custody.