Teen girl charged with armed robbery on CTA Dearborn Blue Line Platform

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage girl was charged in connection to an armed robbery on a CTA Blue Line platform back in April.

Police arrested the 16-year-old on Friday, in the 10000 block of South Prairie Avenue.

She was identified as one of the suspects who robbed a 21-year-old man on the platform, in the 200 block of South Dearborn Street.

Police say around 10 p.m. on April 30, the victim was sitting on a bench at the station when he was approached by three suspects who displayed a handgun and demanded their property before taking it by force.

She was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of armed robbery.

The other two suspects were identified as men between 18 and 20.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mass Transit Section of the Chicago Police Department at 312-745-4706.