Police seek 3 suspects in armed robbery on CTA Dearborn Blue Line platform
CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are searching for three people who robbed a CTA rider at gunpoint on a Blue Line platform in the Loop last month.
Police say around 10 p.m. on April 30, the victim was sitting on a bench at the station, in the 200 block of South Dearborn Street, when they were approached by the suspects who displayed a handgun and demanded their property before taking it by force.
The suspects were described as two men and possibly a woman between the ages of 18 and 20.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mass Transit Section of the Chicago Police Department at 312-745-4706.
