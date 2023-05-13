Watch CBS News
Police seek 3 suspects in armed robbery on CTA Dearborn Blue Line platform

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are searching for three people who robbed a CTA rider at gunpoint on a Blue Line platform in the Loop last month.

Police say around 10 p.m. on April 30, the victim was sitting on a bench at the station, in the 200 block of South Dearborn Street, when they were approached by the suspects who displayed a handgun and demanded their property before taking it by force.

The suspects were described as two men and possibly a woman between the ages of 18 and 20.

dearborn blue-line-robber-1
Chicago Police Department
dearborn blue-line-robber-2
Chicago Police Department
dearborn blue-line-robber-3
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mass Transit Section of the Chicago Police Department at 312-745-4706. 

First published on May 13, 2023 / 9:38 AM

