Police seek 3 suspects in armed robbery on CTA Dearborn Blue Line platform

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are searching for three people who robbed a CTA rider at gunpoint on a Blue Line platform in the Loop last month.

Police say around 10 p.m. on April 30, the victim was sitting on a bench at the station, in the 200 block of South Dearborn Street, when they were approached by the suspects who displayed a handgun and demanded their property before taking it by force.

The suspects were described as two men and possibly a woman between the ages of 18 and 20.

Chicago Police Department

Chicago Police Department

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mass Transit Section of the Chicago Police Department at 312-745-4706.