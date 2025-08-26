Teen charged with shooting another boy during robbery while riding electric scooter

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with shooting another teen during a robbery last month in the West Ridge neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.

Police said the boy was arrested on Monday after he was identified as the suspect who shot another 17-year-old boy in the 2100 block of West Granville Avenue on July 13.

At the time of the shooting, police said officers responded to the soccer field and playground outside Stone Scholastic Academy around 5:15 p.m. on July 13, where a 17-year-old boy had been shot several times.

Police said an armed robber on an electric scooter had pulled up and demanded the victim's belonging, then shot him multiple times.

The robber apparently made off with the victim's cellphone and backpack.

The 17-year-old who was arrested has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, and armed robbery. He was charged as a juvenile, so court information was not immediately available.

The video above is from an earlier report.