Teen charged in multiple armed robberies on Chicago's West, Northwest Sides

A 16-year-old boy was charged with robbing multiple people in the West Town and Logan Square neighborhoods earlier this week.

The teen was arrested Friday in the 1400 block of North Washtenaw Avenue. He was charged with six felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon.

Police said he was identified as one of the suspects who participated in the armed robberies on Tuesday at the following times and locations:

9 a.m. in the 2000 block of West St. Paul Avenue - 24-year-old man.

9:58 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Albany Avenue - four men ages 23, 23,27, and 35.

10:25 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Huron Street - 26-year-old man.

4:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Rockwell Street - 32-year-old man.

The teen was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.