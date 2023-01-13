Teen charged with a dozen armed carjackings within hours on South, Southwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after carjacking a dozen people within several hours on the city's South and Southwest Sides back in August.

Police said the teen was arrested by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force Thursday, in the 200 block of 69th Place in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

He was identified as one of the suspects who, on Aug. 20, robbed and carjacked 12 people while armed with a firearm in the following locations:

· 8000 block of South Campbell Avenue at 12:07 a.m. – 33-year-old woman

· 3400 block of West 72nd Street at 1:50 a.m. – 58-year-old man

· 2900 block of South Union Avenue at 2:44 a.m. – 21- and 22-year-old women

· 6500 block of South Kedzie Avenue at 3:25 a.m. – 50-year-old man

· 3700 block of West 82nd Street at 3:40 a.m. – 40-year-old man

· 5600 block of South Albany Avenue at 4:30 a.m. – 26-year-old man

· 5700 block of South Richmond Street at 4:50 a.m. – 45-year-old woman

· 8600 block of South Halsted Street at 5:30 a.m. – 43-year-old woman

· 9500 block of South Peoria Street at 6:08 a.m. – 31-year-old woman

· 8400 block of South Sangamon Street at 6:12 a.m. – 40-year-old woman

· 6600 block of South Artesian Avenue at 6:20 a.m. – 66-year-old woman

· 6700 block of South Washtenaw Avenue at 6:45 a.m. – 33-year-old woman

The teen was taken into custody and charged with 11 felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, four felony counts of robbery with a firearm, and one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No additional information was immediately available.