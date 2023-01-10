Teens charged in recent Chicago carjackings, robberies as disturbing trend continues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Teenagers have been arrested and charged in everything from armed robbery to armed carjacking - with a number of charges announced Tuesday.

CBS 2's Tara Molina took a closer look Tuesday at the crimes - and what is being done to keep the youngest offenders in Chicago from getting charged again.

Some of the arrests were connected to a recent carjacking spree, which hit River North, the Gold Coast, and West Town. Authorities said three teenagers were behind it, and they were all facing felony charges Tuesday.

Police said four victims were targeted by the same crew of 16- and 17-year-olds in the past week. The 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds are charged in carjackings on Wednesday of last week in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue, and this past Friday in the 1400 block of North Dearborn Parkway, the 400 block of North Armour Street, and the 1400 block of West Division Street.

The names and faces of the teens have not been released because they are underage. But they are all facing felony charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. They are also facing weapons charges, and counts of either possession of a stolen motor vehicle or criminal trespass to a vehicle.

And they're not alone. A 14-year-old was also charged Tuesday in an armed robbery in the Back of the Yards last week.

Police said around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday of last week, the 14-year-old held up another 14-year-old boy at gunpoint in the 1100 block of West 50th Street.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy was charged in a carjacking in Brighton Park. Back on Friday, Dec. 2 at 5:56 p.m., the 16-year-old took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 31-year-old woman in the 4400 block of South Albany Avenue.

With more and more juveniles behind violent crime here in Chicago, we turned to the agency with whom these five will take their next steps - the Cook County Juvenile Probation Department.

Molina caught up Tuesday with the acting director of the department and two probation officers.

"The current spike in crimes - particularly vehicular hijacking - it's a phenomenon that we're all trying to understand," said Miquel A. Lewis, acting director of probation and court services.

Lewis was not speaking specifically to these recent cases, but to issues involving minors overall - and what those next steps look like.

"Assess them for their needs. Get them engaged," he said, "and provide a high level of support during hours that they otherwise wouldn't be."