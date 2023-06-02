Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen boy charged with shooting girl in South Austin

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy is charged with allegedly shooting a 17-year-old girl in the South Austin neighborhood earlier this week.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday in the 3100 block of West Harrison Street.

Police said the juvenile shot and injured the victim on Wednesday, in the 4900 block of West Rice Street.

It's unclear what led to the shooting. 

He is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

No additional information was immediately available. 

First published on June 2, 2023 / 9:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.