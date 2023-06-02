Teen boy charged with shooting girl in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy is charged with allegedly shooting a 17-year-old girl in the South Austin neighborhood earlier this week.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday in the 3100 block of West Harrison Street.

Police said the juvenile shot and injured the victim on Wednesday, in the 4900 block of West Rice Street.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

He is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

No additional information was immediately available.