Teen charged with 10 felonies in West Pullman robbery, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy faces ten felony charges following a robbery and shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood last month.

The teen was arrested by members of the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue on the Near West Side.

He was identified as the suspect who, on Nov. 15, entered a residence and robbed and shot a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, in the 11600 block of South Yale Avenue.

Both of the victims were listed in critical condition.

The suspect was placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, two felony counts of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, two felony counts of robbery with a firearm, and four counts of home invasion with a dangerous weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.