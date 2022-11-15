Two teens shot inside West Pullman home
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teens were shot inside a home in the West Pullman neighborhood.
According to police, officers responded to a home in the 11600 block of South Yale around 12:40 a.m. and found an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds.
Police said the 18-year-old male was shot in the leg, hand and chest. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.
The 15-year-old was found laying on the floor unresponsive with a gunshot to his head. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.
Police recovered two handguns from the scene.
No arrests have been made.
