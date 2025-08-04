Watch CBS News
Suspect in Rolling Stones hoodie wanted in alleged shooting of 2 people in Logan Square

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying the suspect they said shot two people in the Logan Square neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., police said the suspect was walking southbound in the 2000 block of North St. Louis Avenue. At the end of an alley, the suspect allegedly fired shots in the northbound direction, hitting two people.

The conditions of the victims are unknown.

Police said he then ran westbound in the south alley of Dickens Avenue and was last seen running northbound through a residence in the 3500 block of West Shakespeare Avenue.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man in his late teens to early 20s, with a medium build and long black hair. He was last seen wearing a hoodie with chrome hearts and a Rolling Stones blue tongue logo.

logan-square-shooting-suspect-1.png
Chicago police said the above suspect shot two people before runnign away in Logan Square Friday afternoon.  Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com, using reference number JJ358007.

