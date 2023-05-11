Suspect in attack of 78-year-old man in Norridge flees U.S. to Turkey, police say

NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) – A man suspected in the attack of a 78-year-old man in Norridge last month has fled the states, according to police.

A nationwide arrest warrant was issued for 58-year-old Nassar Khoury for his role in the beating of Najadt Bitar behind his home in broad daylight on April 28.

Nassar Khoury Norridge Police

Police say he was able to book a flight from LAX to Turkey and is currently there. They are working with the FBI, Homeland Security, and Interpol to be notified in case he books a returning flight.

The family of the victim told CBS 2's Chris Tye they thought they knew the person that was bold enough to slide open the back door and attack Bitar who came out of his home to see what was going on.

Video of the incident showed three masked men enter the backyard of Vanya Khouri. Around 1:36 p.m. that Friday, one of which was seen opening a sliding glass door where they saw Khouri's parents inside. All three men ran from the yard afterward.

"I heard one of them say, 'Open the side door! Open the side door!'" Khouri said.

Bitar enters the video and shows him walking behind a garage where he says the men savagely beat him. He returns from behind the garage bloodied – asking his wife to call police.

"He was trying to see - where did they go, and what's going on?" Khouri said.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He has since returned home where he is recovering from the attack.

The family said they think they know who was behind it based on the voice and "walk" of one of the three men.

The attack is still under investigation. As for the others involved, police say they're working on identifying those suspects.