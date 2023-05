Suspect in attack of 78-year-old man in Norridge flees U.S. to Turkey, police say A man suspected in the attack of a 78-year-old man in Norridge last month has fled the states, according to police. A nationwide arrest warrant was issued for 58-year-old Nassar Khoury for his role in the beating of Najadt Bitar behind his home in broad daylight on April 28.