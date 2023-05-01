Watch CBS News
Local News

Search on for invaders who attacked 80-year-old man in Norridge

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Norridge were investigating Monday after an 80-year-old man was attacked outside his home in Norridge.

At 1:36 p.m. Friday, Norridge police were called to the 4800 block of North Chester Avenue for what is now classified as an aggravated battery.

Surveillance video shows two men walking up to the back door of an 80-year-old man's house. Upon seeing the homeowner, the invaders retreated to the back of the house, police said.

The homeowner followed the invaders and was attacked by a third man in his backyard, police said.

Norridge police have a person of interest they are trying to find, and are reviewing other video from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norridge police at (708) 453-4770.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 1, 2023 / 5:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.