Search on for invaders who attacked 80-year-old man in Norridge

NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Norridge were investigating Monday after an 80-year-old man was attacked outside his home in Norridge.

At 1:36 p.m. Friday, Norridge police were called to the 4800 block of North Chester Avenue for what is now classified as an aggravated battery.

Surveillance video shows two men walking up to the back door of an 80-year-old man's house. Upon seeing the homeowner, the invaders retreated to the back of the house, police said.

The homeowner followed the invaders and was attacked by a third man in his backyard, police said.

Norridge police have a person of interest they are trying to find, and are reviewing other video from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norridge police at (708) 453-4770.