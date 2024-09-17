Summery Septembers are likely here to stay with climate change, experts say

LISLE, Ill. (CBS) -- The calendar officially flips to fall this weekend, but it does not feel like it at all.

The highs for the rest of the week are befitting of midsummer—in the 80s through the weekend. The highs drop a bit next week, but 74 is the lowest forecast high through Friday, Sept. 27.

The unseasonably warm temperatures not only point to climate change, but also impact everything from plants and bugs to some Chicago businesses. Indeed, while the weather may seem gorgeous, dry grass, mosquito bites, and allergies are the tradeoffs.

"We do have some concerns it may make the plants struggle a little bit," said Sharon Yisela a plant knowledge specialist at the Morton Arboretum Plant Clinic.

Yiesla said the heat is also the reason for the presence of more insects, and allergy flare-ups.

"The insects don't go away as quickly, because oftentimes the cooler temperatures signal them to go into whatever their next phase of life is," she said.

The main question coming into the plant clinic this month is about watering plans and gras—with so much drying up at this point.

Their advice at the clinic is to prioritize.

"We might say, don't water your lawn. It has the ability to come back. But a tree is more expensive to replace," Yisela said. "New plants that were put in this year, new trees, new shrubs—these are plants that are a little more tender, because they don't have a full root system yet."

But while there are some concerning aspects about the September extension of summer these days, it's good news for Charlie Alia. He keeps his hot dog stand open longer thanks to the continued warmer temperatures—and thus, more customers out enjoying them.

"Normally, we'd be closing doors by this time," Alia said. "But this year with this beautiful weather, we are stretching it probably another two more weeks until the first of October."

And what does all this mean for those beautiful fall colors that draw out the leaf-peepers? Yisela said not to worry there.

"We will see fall color," she said. "It just depends on how weather goes from now. It just depends on how weather goes from now. Rainfall would be helpful."

In the big picture, Trent Ford, the Illinois State Climatologist, saying climate change will continue to drive warmer temperatures.

"September has actually warmed at a faster rate than all other months outside of winter," said Illinois State Climatologist Dr. Trent Ford.

That means Septembers feeling like August may be here to stay.

"The climate is different now than it was 50 years ago," said Ford. "So one of those big changes we've seen is that all seasons are warming, and the growing season is extending on both the spring and the fall side."

"September isn't September anymore," added Yisela. "It's part of summer now."