CHICAGO (CBS) —Another sunny day is ahead in Chicago.

Highs will be near 85 degrees, nearly 10 degrees higher than the norm.

A partial lunar eclipse will be visible Tuesday with the maximum eclipse at 9:45 p.m.

Dry skies continue through the week. There is only a small chance for a shower or storm by Friday as the humidity climbs.