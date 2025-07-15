Trial to begin for Steven Montano, charged with murder of CPD Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso​

Opening statements expected in trial of man charged with murder of CPD officer

Opening statements expected in trial of man charged with murder of CPD officer

Opening statements expected in trial of man charged with murder of CPD officer

The trial was set to begin Tuesday for the man charged with killing Chicago Police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso.

Steven Montano, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and other felony charges. The 16 jurors chosen in his trial will be officially sworn in on Tuesday, and then prosecutors and defense attorneys will present their opening statements.

Vásquez Lasso was shot and killed in March of 2023 while responding to a domestic violence call at Montano's home in Gage Park.

Prosecutors have said Montano's girlfriend called 911 after he threatened her with a gun, and Montano jumped out of the window of the house and ran away from police.

Vásquez Lasso chased Montano on foot past Sawyer Elementary School where Vásquez Lasso got out of his squad car and chased Montano through a gate into the schoolyard.

Prosecutors said the officer ordered Montano to stop several times, and Montano turned toward him while racking the slide on his handgun and pointed it at him.

Both fired their guns, prosecutors said. Vásquez Lasso was shot in the head, arm, and leg and killed.

Montano was shot in the mouth and fully recovered.

The judge told the jury in Montano's case to expect the trial to last at least a week.