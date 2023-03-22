Watch CBS News
Suspect in murder of CPD Officer Vasquez Lasso in court

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man charged for the murder of Chicago police officer Andres Mauricio Vasquez Lasso will remain in jail without bond.

Stephen Montano appeared in court today via Zoom. The appearance marks the first time he has been seen in court. He's been hospitalized in critical condition for previous hearings.

Prosecutors said Montano was running from police after his girlfriend said he had threatened her with a gun. At some point, he turned around and fire five shots at Officer Vasquez Lasso, killing him.

Montano was shot as well, but continued to fight police. A stun gun was used to subdue Montano. He's due back in court April 5.

