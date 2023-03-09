Family remembers fallen Chicago Police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso as 'hero'

Chicago police officer killed in line of duty remembered as "hero" by family, colleagues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The funeral for Chicago Police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso was held on Thursday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza was at the funeral where family members shared their stories and mourned the husband, son, and friend to many.

"I'm always going to remember you each and every day," said Saul Canteria, a friend of Vásquez Lasso. "You told me in Chicago, it gets too cold and that you'd like to travel to sunny places. Now you're in the sunniest place of all."

Two stripes, four stars, a sea of blue to wipe a widow's tears. She said goodbye to him the day he died, and made her way to work, not knowing he'd never make it home.

Vásquez Lasso's mother mourned her son, a five-year member of the force killed responding to a domestic dispute in Gage Park. He was 32.

"Thank you for giving him to me for those years," she said in Spanish.

A cousin, Jhon Vásquez said, "Andrés was one of the bravest and selfless individuals I have ever known."

Those who knew him knew what serves was to him. He came from Colombia at age 18. It was his American dream.

In Vásquez Lasso's own words from his Instagram page, "Behind this uniform, there's another human being just like you. This uniform does not make me a robot. This uniform is not a symbol of us versus them. I hate injustice and lawlessness as well."

Many did not know Vásquez Lasso personally, but knew the burden of grief was too great to stand alone. From near and far, officers stood shoulder to shoulder in salute.

"While we remember Andrés' legacy, we must also recognize that his death is a tragic reminder of the risk and dangers that we as police officers take every day," Jhon Vásquez said.

Chicago Police Cmdr. Bryan Spreyne said, "Believe me when I said your loss is felt across our city. The City of Chicago lost a champion, a hero."

After the emotional funeral mass, Vásquez Lasso's family laid him to rest at a private service.